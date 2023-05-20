FARELY, Iowa — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished second in the Simon’s Trucking “You Call-We Haul” 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at 300 Raceway.
McCreadie, the defending series points champion, is still seeking his first win of the season. He finished 3.5 seconds behind race winner Ricky Thornton Jr.
McCreadie is fourth in the series points series standings with 2,160 points. Hudson O’Neal is the current points leader with 2,455.
Chris Raabe passed Jonathon Ferguson midway through the 35-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Raabe pulled off a crossover move to get by Ferguson for his first win of the season. Ferguson, Louis Jackson Jr., Carey Terrance and Lucas Fuller rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Nick Heywood (sportsman), Terry Green (mini stock), Marc Lalonde (pro stock) Dustin Woods (limited sportsman) and T.J. Herne (enduro).
CAN-AM, EVANS MILLS RAINED OUT
Both Friday night’s racing at Can-Am Speedway and Saturday’s card at Evans Mills Raceway Park were rained out.
It’s the first rainout of the regular racing season for both tracks.
The two tracks are slated to race again this upcoming weekend with Can-Am set to go at 7 p.m. Friday, and Evans Mills scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday start.
