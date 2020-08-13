UNION, Ky. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished fourth after starting near the back of the pack in the 50-lap Ralph Latham Memorial Lucas Oil late model race Wednesday at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie started the race in 19th position, but worked his way through the field to earn another top five finish. He is fifth in the points and just 15 behind fourth-place Josh Richards.
Series points-leader Jimmy Owens went wire-to-wire to collect his eighth victory of the season. It was the first race in the circuit since July 25.
