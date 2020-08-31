Local auto racing
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed fifth in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway.
McCreadie picked up another top-five finish to remain in second in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens, who finished seventh in the finale of the three-night event.
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson led the entire way to pick up the win in only his second career start in a dirt late-model car. Chip Ganassi Racing fired the 27-year-old driver following use of a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing Series simulated race April 12.
Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for violating its code of conduct policy and completed sensitivity training.
