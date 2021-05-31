Local auto racing
WHEATLAND, Mo. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie earned a fourth-place showing at the Show-Me 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt series race Sunday at Lucas Oil Speedway.
McCreadie finished in the top 10 in all three features over the weekend, including a win in the Cowboy Classic on Friday night. Hudson O’Neal picked up the victory after passing McCreadie on lap 68 Sunday.
McCreadie leads the series over O’Neal with 2,640 points for McCreadie while O’Neal has 2,615.
n Mat Williamson passed Billy Decker with 15 laps to go to win the Heroes Remembered 100 SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race Sunday night at Weedsport Speedway. The victory was the first of the season for Williamson. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie placed 18th, while Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump was 27th and Edwards native Tim Fuller took 28th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.