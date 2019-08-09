Local auto racing
UNION, Ky. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished second in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Series race in night one of the North/South Shootout on Thursday night at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie won one of the six 10-lap heats to start in the sixth spot, and he worked his way up to second. Chris Madden earned his first career victory at the track, passing Jimmy Owens on lap 43.
McCreadie sits fourth in the points standings entering the weekend.
n Heavy rains on Thursday forced the postponement of Friday’s racing action at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
The track will attempt to hold a regular racing card at 7 p.m. next Friday.
