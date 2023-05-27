WHEATLAND, Mo. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished second in the 40-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.
McCreadie started fourth and worked his way to the runner-up spot. He and third-place finisher Ricky Thornton Jr. challenged race winner Jonathan Davenport in the final laps, but Davenport held off both racers. Davenport lead wire-to-wire for second straight victory on the circuit.
McCreadie, the defending series champion, is fourth in the current standings with 2,330 points, while Thornton Jr. leads with 2,695.
Chris Raabe held off a number of invading challengers from idle Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville to earn his second straight 358-modified victory of the season Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Raabe took the lead on lap 28 of the 35-lap affair to get the victory. Edwards’ Tim Fuller, Theresa’s Lance Willix, Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie and Ryan Arbuthnot rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Cedric Gauvreau (sportsman), Sid Harmer Jr. (pro stock), Francis White (mini stock) and Dylan Moore (limited sportsman).
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville was off due to the Memorial Day weekend.
