McCreadie places fourth in Ark. Lucas Dirt race

Lucas Oil Dirt Series logo

WHEATLAND, Mo. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished second in the 40-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

McCreadie started fourth and worked his way to the runner-up spot. He and third-place finisher Ricky Thornton Jr. challenged race winner Jonathan Davenport in the final laps, but Davenport held off both racers. Davenport lead wire-to-wire for second straight victory on the circuit.

