Local auto racing
BATESVILLE, Ark. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed third at the 28th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Saturday night at Batesville Motor Speedway.
McCreadie has surged into a tie for second place in the points standings based on his recent run that includes a back-to-back wins Aug. 15 and 20. He is currently even on points with 5.615 with Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga.
Series points leader Jimmy Owens led all 100 laps to pick up his 10th victory. It was also his third career win at this event.
