LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie waited out the field and a two-hour rain delay to earn his first 25-lap 358-modified feature win of the season Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
McCreadie took the lead on lap 15 after both frontrunners Tommy Jock Jr. and Max McLaughlin went into the pits with car trouble. Ryan Bartlett of Watertown, Lucas Fuller, Jackson Gill and Tim Fuller of Edwards finished in the top five.
Tyler Stevenson won the sportsman feature for his first victory of the season while Heuvelton’s Tyler Bushey took the pro stock event. Tony Fezzo led wire-to-wire to win the thunder stock race.
Can-Am postponed the start of racing two hours due to rain in the area, but track workers got the surface into racing shape.
GRAY WINS SPORTSMAN RACE AT MOHAWK
Bentley Gray took the lead five laps into the 25-lap sportsman race to earn the victory in Friday night’s action at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Gray passed pole-sitter Eugene Tarbell and led the rest of the way. D.J. Gonyo, Justin Stone, Zach Arquiett and Nick Heywood rounded out the top five.
Nick Mallette won the mod lite feature. The track will host a special Monday card with the 358-modifieds headlining the action.
