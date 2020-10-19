Local auto racing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished third in Saturday’s season finale of the 100-lap 40th annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
He led the race for the first 23 laps after winning the pole Friday night. However, Brandon Sheppard passed him and eventually got the win after getting by Zack Dohm on lap 55.
McCreadie was the fastest qualifier of 63 entrants to earn the pole, taking his qualifying heat after passing series champion Jimmy Owens and Zach Dohm late in the heat. McCreadie finished second in the season points standings behind Owens, who placed 27th in the race.
