WEEDSPORT — Max McLaughlin passed Justin Haers with three laps to go to win the Stars and Stripes 76 SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race Thursday night at Land of Legends Raceway.
McLaughlin slipped past Haers on a late restart to book his place in the SuperDIRT Week main event slated for Oct. 9 at Oswego Speedway. Haers, Matt Sheppard, Erick Rudolph and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.
Watertown native Billy Dunn finished 21st.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed ninth in the 60-lap Ralph Latham Memorial Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Thursday night at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky. McCreadie is the defending series champion and currently sits in second behind Brandon Sheppard for this season’s points lead. Josh Rice earned the feature win for the second year in a row.
