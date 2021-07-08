Local auto racing
AKWESASNE — Mohawk International Raceway is adding a special event Monday to its schedule.
The 358-modifieds will highlight the night’s action in their second event at the track this season. The division will only feature on special occasions due to the Canadian border being closed, as many of Mohawk’s competitors come from across the border. The modifieds are tentatively scheduled to return Aug. 19.
There will also be races in the sportsman and pro stock divisions.
n Matt Sheppard picked up the win in the 100-lap Summer Nationals SuperDIRTcar big-block modified race Tuesday at Ransomville Speedway. Peter Britten, Stewart Friesen, Mike Mahaney and Erick Rudolph rounded out the top five. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie placed 24th.
