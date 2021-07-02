AKWESASNE — Friday night’s racing card at Mohawk International Raceway was called off due to rain.
It’s the third time this season that the Akwesasne-based circuit has been forced to postpone racing due to rain. Both Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Evans Mills Raceway Park do not have races this weekend due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Mohawk will return to action July 9 with features in the sportsman, novice sportsman, mod lite, super stock and bandit classes.
