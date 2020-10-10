LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native and former track champion Tim Fuller picked up the victory in the 40-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway as part of the OktoberFAST races sponsored by the SuperDIRTcar Series.
Fuller, who started on the front row, took the lead early in the race and would get his fourth victory of the season at the track. He later pulled away after a restart with six laps to go after Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen encountered car trouble.
Erick Rudolph, Anthony Perrego, Hannawa Falls native and this year’s track champion Mike Maresca and Watertown’s Billy Dunn would rounded out the top five. Plesis native and pole-sitter Jackson Gill was ninth, Watertown natives Jordan McCreadie and Ryan Bartlett placed 14th and 28th, respectively.
Perrego would earn his second 60-lap big-block feature win of the week by outlasting Maresca. Perrego won the big-block event at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta on Tuesday.
The Montgomery native led wire-to-wire, but had to fend off a challenge from the track regular to secure the victory. Maresca closed in on Perrego with under 10 laps to go, but couldn’t surpass him.
Mike Mahaney, Rudolph and Friesen rounded out the top five while Dunn took sixth. McCreadie secured 10th spot, Fuller placed 12th and Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump was 23rd.
Kevin Root won the 30-lap sportsman division race after leading from the very start. Root extended his lead after a lap 3-caution flag, but was challenged after a pair of restarts.
Matt Janczuk tried to pass Root on restarts on laps 13 and 24, but was unable to reel in Root. Kyle Inman, Janczuk, track champion Tyler Corcoran and heat winner Dylan Zacharias finished out the top five.
OktoberFAST finishes up with the finale today at Weedsport Speedway.
DELTA WIPES OUT LUCAS OIL RACES
Hurricane Delta canceled two Georgia-based events in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this weekend.
Friday’s The Red Clay at Woodstock at the Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga. and the Lucas Oil Showdown at Rome Speedway in Rome, Ga. were called off due to the hurricane, which hit Louisiana but affected weather across the Southeast.
Watertown native Tim McCreadie sits second in the series points standings with 7,340 points behind leader Jimmy Owens, who has 7,815. The 2020 season wraps up at the 40th Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship Friday and Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.