OSWEGO COUNTY — Dave Shullick Jr. won his third straight feature at Oswego Speedway last Saturday to capture the title of Mr. Supermodified and secure his second career Novelis Supermodified points championship.
Shullick Jr. seized the victory on the final lap following a crash between race leader Jeff Abold and second-place Tyler Thompson. He won the 75-lap, $10,000-to-win Mr. Supermodified feature for the first time in his career.
The native of North Ridgeville, Ohio, had won the previous two features in the Chris Osetek-owned No. 95, establishing the new single-lap speed record of 15.694 seconds during group time trials on Aug. 7 to set up the streak.
Shullick Jr. won the track title for the first time since 2017, which also marks the year of his lone victory in the Oswego Speedway International Classic. He edged out Otto Sitterly and Brandon Bellinger for the points crown.
Oswego native Mike Bruce won the 350 Supermodified track title and Fulton native Dan Kapuscinski secured the Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supermodified points championship.
The 65th annual Classic Weekend is slated for Sept. 3-5 at Oswego Speedway with the regular season in the rearview. The track will then host Super Dirt Week in October.
Fulton and Brewerton Speedway each have two weeks remaining in their respective regular seasons, meanwhile, with tight points races developing at each of the Oswego County dirt tracks.
TOP TRIO TIGHT IN FULTON
Pat Ward won the DIRTcar Modified feature with a pass to move up from third on the final lap on Aug. 14 at Fulton Speedway, further tightening the top of the points chase.
Ward will enter the final two points races for the division — scheduled for Saturday night and Sept. 4 — at third in the season standings but just four total points behind leader Larry Wight. Ronnie Davis III is just a point behind Wight in second place.
Matt Janczuk leads the DIRTcar Sportsman Division and Chad Homan tops the Late Models points chase entering the final two weeks of their respective regular seasons.
Fulton Speedway will host the King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derby in addition to its regular slate of racing on Saturday night before crowning track champions on Sept. 4.
The 35th annual Outlaw 200 Weekend is slated for Oct. 1-2 at Fulton Speedway.
WIGHT, PHELPS DUELING AT BREWERTON
Jimmy Phelps won the DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature on Aug. 20 at Brewerton Speedway to close the gap in his pursuit of the points title.
Phelps will enter Friday night, the first of two remaining points races, just six points shy of leader Larry Wight. Wight is the defending track champion at both Brewerton and Fulton.
Phelps and Wight each have one feature win and 10 top-five finishes in 11 starts this year, according to results at brewertonspeedway.com.
Zach Sobotka leads the DIRTcar Sportsman Division in another competitive points chase with two races remaining. Alan Fink trails by just two points in second and Mexico native Amy Holland is just four points behind Sobotka for the crown.
Justin Williams holds a comfortable advantage with two races left in the Mod Lites and has won eight of 15 features this season. The 4-Cylinder Division will conclude on Friday night with Chuck Powelczyk aiming to close out the points title.
The DIRTcar Big Block Modified, Sportsman, and Mod Lites will all crown champions on Sept. 3 to cap off the regular season at Brewerton Speedway.
