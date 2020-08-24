Local auto racing
OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway management announced the long-dreaded decision last weekend to cancel the upcoming Budweiser International Classic Weekend slated for Sept. 4-6 due to an extension of the state executive order that would bar fans from attending.
The 64th running of the prestigious supermodified auto racing extravaganza will now cap off the 2021 season on Oswego Speedway’s paved oval after hosting the annual tradition for 63 straight years.
The always anticipated Labor Day weekend slate represented the final hope for Oswego Speedway fans this season. Due to state mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the track had been forced to cancel all previous events from May to August in what was to be celebrated as its 70th anniversary season.
Oswego Speedway owners had announced the cancellation of last Saturday’s regular-season finale.
