OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway canceled its racing schedule for this Saturday and July 18 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend issued an update to his executive order regarding race tracks operating with fans in attendance, barring entry for spectators through Aug. 2.
The original order barred fans through July 21.
Oswego Speedway has yet to holds a race this season.
“Making these announcements has truly been increasingly difficult with each event we have canceled,” track owner John Torrese said. “... The speedway is taking a very close look at the legal, financial and health-related risks associated with reopining and assures everyone that as soon as it is possible to welcome fans back, the gates will open, but it is in our best interest to continue to follow state guidance at this time.”
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville has held races since June 6 without fans but held its Pabst Shootout on July 1 with fans in attendance despite warnings from the county. Can-Am announced Monday that it will hold racing as scheduled Friday.
Can-Am also announced Tuesday the addition of a limited sportsman division, which will make its debut for Friday’s races.
