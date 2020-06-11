Local auto racing
OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway announced the cancellation of its scheduled June 20 races Wednesday night with a posting on the track website, but owners are hopeful they can open July 4 with fans in the seats, pending final approval from the state.
The update provided by management Wednesday stated that the track will open to teams for closed test sessions on the weekends of June 19-20 and June 26-27.
Oswego Speedway has now been forced to cancel the first five scheduled racing events for its 70th anniversary season but track officials remain optimistic regarding a potential July 4 opening date.
Track officials plan to unveil more details and potential guidelines for spectators if/when final approval is granted to open in that format. The track office is also hopeful of re-opening by the end of June to handle driver registration and other items, but ticket and camping sales will remain on pause until details can be finalized in early July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.