Local auto racing
FULTON — Jimmy Phelps was a double-winner at night three of the OktoberFAST races Thursday night at Fulton Speedway.
The Baldwinsville native got victories in the big-block and 358-modified divisions to highlight the action. Phelps drew the pole in both features and won two of the three big events.
He passed Brett Hearn on lap seven to win the 358-modified feature. Edwards native Tim Fuller was 12th, Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca finished 16th, while Watertown’s Billy Dunn took 19th.
The 60-lap big-block finale saw Phelps again start on the pole, and this time he led the race from start to finish, winning $7,500. Dunn placed 10th and Fuller 15th. Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump won a heat race and was 25th.
Matt Janczuk went wire-to-wire to win the 101-car sportsman division feature.
