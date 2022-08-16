Local auto racing
WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps took the lead on lap eight en route to winning the Hall of Fame 100 SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race Monday night at Land of Weedsport Speedway.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
Local auto racing
WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps took the lead on lap eight en route to winning the Hall of Fame 100 SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race Monday night at Land of Weedsport Speedway.
Phelps held off challenges from Matt Sheppard and Mike Mahaney to get his first win at the track in 12 years. Mahaney, Sheppard, Dave Marcuccilli and Chris Hile rounded out the top five.
Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed 21st and Edwards’ Tim Fuller was 27th.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.