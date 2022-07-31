Rudolph wins Pabst Shootout modified race

LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller won his fourth 358-modified 25-lap feature of the season Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.

Fuller started in 12th spot, but worked his way through the field to be in second spot by the 10th lap. He then beat Watertown’s Billy Dunn off the line on a lap-12 restart and led the rest of the way. Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett earned second place while Dunn was third.

