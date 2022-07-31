LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller won his fourth 358-modified 25-lap feature of the season Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller started in 12th spot, but worked his way through the field to be in second spot by the 10th lap. He then beat Watertown’s Billy Dunn off the line on a lap-12 restart and led the rest of the way. Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett earned second place while Dunn was third.
Tyler Corcoran, who was last year’s track champion, won the 20-lap sportsman feature for his second victory of the season. Corcoran held off Mike Fowler on a late restart to collect his first win since the opening week.
Other winners were Josh Verne Jr. (602 panther crate sprint), Paul DeRuyter (limited sportsman) and Jock Symonds (thundercar).
n Thursday’s makeup race at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne was rained out. The night’s racing was scheduled to make up a previous rainout date of May 27. The track will try to run again at 7 p.m. Friday.
Matt Sheppard was the first driver in the SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series to win back-to-back races in Thursday’s 73-lap Battle of the Midway at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown.
Sheppard, the eight-time series champion, fended off Anthony Perrego for the win. Max McLaughlin, Stewart Friesen and Larry Wight rounded out the top five.
Watertown’s Tim McCreadie, the current points leader in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, placed eighth.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.