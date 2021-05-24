Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Dalton Rombaugh picked up his second straight 20-lap legends division win to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Rombaugh took advantage of lap-6 restart to earn the lead and never relinquished it. David French and Colby Felber were second and third, respectively.
Other winners were Rylee Gill (pro late model), John Semmler (classic modified), Trevor Halladay (sport compact), Eddie Hawkins (modified) and Skylar Farney (trucks).
The track will host racing Saturday, with gates opening at 3 p.m. and action starting at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.