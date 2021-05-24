Rombaugh gets 2nd legends win at Evans Mills

Auto racing

Local auto racing

EVANS MILLS — Dalton Rombaugh picked up his second straight 20-lap legends division win to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Rombaugh took advantage of lap-6 restart to earn the lead and never relinquished it. David French and Colby Felber were second and third, respectively.

Other winners were Rylee Gill (pro late model), John Semmler (classic modified), Trevor Halladay (sport compact), Eddie Hawkins (modified) and Skylar Farney (trucks).

The track will host racing Saturday, with gates opening at 3 p.m. and action starting at 5.

