Local auto racing roundup: Sears Jr. gains edge in Fulton points chase

FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. is coming off his sixth feature victory of the season and enters Saturday as the DIRTcar modified series points leader at Fulton Speedway.
Sears Jr. regained the points advantage following the win last Saturday and holds a seven-point edge on Dave Marcuccilli. He is also 16 points up on defending champion Ronnie Davis III with four points races left, according to driver standings on the official track website.
The points chase picks back up on Saturday and the track champions will be crowned on the final night of the regular season on Sept. 3.
Other points leaders at Fulton entering the final stretch are Chris Mackey in Sportsman and Casey Cunningham in Hobby Stocks.
Fulton is also slated to host the second race on the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFast tour with hot laps starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night for the outing that will feature the Dirt Series Big Blocks and Sportsman classes.
WIGHT, HILE SHARE LEAD AT BREWERTON
Larry Wight and Chris Hile enter the first of the final four points races at Brewerton Speedway tonight tied atop the DIRTcar Modified division.
Wight and Hile are even at 556 apiece with each posting seven top-five finishes at the track this season. Wight has won three features and Hile has taken a pair. Third-place Jimmy Phelps (529) won last Friday’s feature to cut into his deficit in the driver standings.
Amy Holland holds a nine-point edge over Alan Fink in the Sportsman class at Brewerton, Mike Mullen leads the Mod Lites, and Damien Belcher enters the weekend with an eight-point advantage over Chris Bonoffski in the 4-Cylinder Superstocks division.
WINGED CHALLENGE FINALE SET FOR OSWEGO
The historically tight points race at Oswego Speedway will pause on Saturday for the third and final race in the special Winged Super Challenge.
The series consists of winged supermodifieds from the ISMA and Midwest Supermodified Series competing in a 60-lap feature. The 350 supermodifieds will also race on Saturday.
The Oswego Speedway track championship night is slated for the following week on Aug. 20.
Brandon Bellinger leads a riveting chase for the Novelis Supermodified track title with 665 points followed by Dave Shullick Jr. (662), Jeff Abold (644), Dave Danzer (635), Tyler Thompson (632), and Joe Gosek (617), per the official track website.
Each of the top six in the driver standings remain in contention for the points crown.
