Local auto racing roundup: Sears Jr. gains edge in Fulton points chase

Tim Sears Jr. in victory lane after winning the modified feature last Friday night at Fulton Speedway. Mike Johnson photo provided.

FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. is coming off his sixth feature victory of the season and enters Saturday as the DIRTcar modified series points leader at Fulton Speedway.

Sears Jr. regained the points advantage following the win last Saturday and holds a seven-point edge on Dave Marcuccilli. He is also 16 points up on defending champion Ronnie Davis III with four points races left, according to driver standings on the official track website.

