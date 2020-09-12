LAFARGEVILLE — Erick Rudolph passed Tim Sears Jr. with five laps to go to pick up the victory in the 30-lap 358-modified feature as part of the John Burr Memorial Race on Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Rudolph used the bottom portion of the track to get by Sears and pull away for the win. Sears placed second, and Hannawa Falls native and track champion Michael Maresca was third. Plesis native Jackson Gill and Edwards’ Tim Fuller rounded out the top five, respectively.
Tyler Corcoran won one of the 25-lap sportsman division features and earned the victory in the dash-for-cash race. Kevin Root got the win in the other 20-lap sportsman feature.
Tyler Bushey placed first in the 20-lap pro stock feature and Quinton Wallis won the 15-lap thunder stock race.
Mike Mullen took the checkered flag in the 15-lap mod lite division race, and Fire Swamp was victorious in the 15-lap limited sportsman feature.
The race card was dedicated to Burr, the former announcer at tracks around northern and central New York, including at Adirondack, Can-Am, and Evans Mills. The event was slated for Evans Mills Raceway Park, but moved to Can-Am for this year due to COVID-19.
