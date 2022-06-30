Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Erick Rudolph passed Dave Marcuccilli with two laps to go to win the 30-lap 358-modified feature at the Pabst Shootout on Wednesday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Marcuccilli led most of the way, but Rudolph was got the victory with his late pass. Marcuccilli, Watertown’s Billy Dunn, Derek Webb and Hannawa Falls’ Mike Maresca rounded out the top five.
Matt Tanner won the 25-lap Empire Super Sprint feature after passing Jordan Poirier on the fifth lap. Poirier, Paulie Colagiovanni, Davie Franek and Shawn Donath finished out the top five.
David Rogers won the 30-lap sportsman race and Dakota Bechler captured the 20-lap thunderstock.
The racing card took place despite an early storm knocking out power to the track. Generators were used until the main lights returned just before 10 p.m. and the feature races.
