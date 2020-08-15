LAFARGEVILLE — Tim Sears Jr. held off Watertown’s Billy Dunn to break through for his first victory of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Sears and Dunn battled it out for the second half of the race after early leader Michael Maresca of Hannawa Falls encountered car trouble. Lapped traffic forced Sears to the bottom of the track, but Dunn was unable to catch him. Larry Wight was third while Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie and Tyler Meeks rounded out the top five.
Nick Heywood and Kevin Root captured the twin 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman division races, and Mike White got the victory in the 20-lap pro stock feature.
Josh Verne won the 15-lap thunder stock race, and Maresca claimed the victory in the 15-lap mod lite division event. Tyler Stevenson placed first to take the 15-lap limited sportsman feature.
RAIN HALTS LUCAS OIL QUALIFYING
Watertown native Tim McCreadie’s second-round qualifying heat did not go off due to rain on night two of the North-South Shootout Lucas Oil Dirt Series event Friday night at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky.
McCreadie did win the third heat of the first round and led wire-to-wire.
The qualifying round and North-South 100 feature were slated to take place on Saturday night.
