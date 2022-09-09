OSWEGO COUNTY — Tim Sears Jr. and Chris Hile emerged as the respective DIRTcar Modified track champions at Fulton and Brewerton Speedway after the dust settled last weekend.
Sears Jr. completed the season points championship at Fulton Speedway by winning his eighth feature of the year last Saturday night.
The Hastings native and 2010 Central Square-Paul V. Moore High School graduate entered the 35-lap finale with a 16-point edge on defending champion Ronnie Davis III, according to the track website.
Hile captured his first career Modified Series points title at Brewerton Speedway last Friday with a fifth-place finish in the 35-lap feature to close the regular season.
Hile held a narrow two-point advantage over former champion Larry Wight in the points chase entering the final night, per the track website. Wight finished 19th after wrecking 14 laps in.
Mexico native Amy Holland won the Sportsman points championship for her first career Brewerton crown, and Mike Mullen won the Mod Lites title.
Other track champions at Fulton Speedway are Andrew Buff in Sportsman and Ron Hawker in Hobby Stocks.
Racing action will return to Fulton with the 36th annual Outlaw 200 scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 30.
