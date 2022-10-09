OSWEGO — Matt Sheppard took the lead with five laps remaining to win the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified race Sunday at Oswego Speedway.
Sheppard spoiled the three-peat bid of Mat Williamson, who took the lead with 15 laps left. The victory is Sheppard’s third in the main event of SuperDIRT Week and first since 2017. Sheppard placed third in last year’s finale.
Max McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps and Marc Johnson rounded out the top five. Edwards native and 2004 SuperDIRT Week champion Tim Fuller finished ninth, while Watertown native and 2013 winner Billy Dunn placed 11th. Plessis native Jackson Gill was 32nd and Watertown native Jordan McCreadie was 33rd.
Cody McPhereson won the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 in the first feature race of the day. Carthage native Ryan Shanahan finished 16th while LaFargeville native David Rogers placed 26th.
In Saturday’s Salute the Troops 150 358 modified race, Fuller placed third. He started the race in 17th, but worked his way through the field and took advantage of some late car problems to get on the podium.
Watertown’s Taylor Caprara and McCreadie were 11th and 12th, respectively. Other local finishers were Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett (18th), Theresa’s Lance Willix (27th), Dunn (35th), Brownville’s Derek Webb (36th) and Clayton’s Matt Caprara (40th).
Nick Stone won Saturday’s Dirt Car Pro Stock 50. Mohawk International Raceway regular Bruno Richard won the overall circuit championship after placing fifth.
