EVANS MILLS — Bryan Sherwood earned his second straight 30-lap modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Sherwood held off Jeff Pringle on a last-lap restart to get the victory. Pringle, Kreig Heroth, Matt Caprara and Dylan Bancroft rounded out the top five.
Breanne Gilligan (legends), Cole Perry (pro late model), Joe Orvis (thunder stock) and Joe Pettinelli (sports compact) were also winners.
Saturday’s racing card will have the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular highlighted by the Empire Super Sprints and action in the other classes. Race time is slated for 7 p.m.
