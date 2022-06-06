Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Bryan Sherwood earned his first win of the season in the 30-lap feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Sherwood passed Taylor Caprara on a lap 21-restart and held off Kraig Heroth to collect the win. Heroth, Joel Hargrave, Caprara and Tony Pettinelli rounded out the top five.
Dalton Rombaugh (legends), Tony Pettinelli (sports compact), Joe Orvis (thunderstock), Rylee Gill (late model) and Bob Ripley (classic asphalt) were also winners.
Evans Mills will have racing at 7 p.m. Saturday, with action in five regular classes.
