OSWEGO — Dave Shullick Jr. claimed his second straight and third career International Classic 200 crown on Sunday at Oswego Speedway.
The resident of North Ridgeville, Ohio, seized advantage to win the 200-lap Supermodified feature approaching the final lap to pass race leader Michael Barnes as the latter ran low on fuel.
Shullick Jr. also won the 65th Classic last year and claimed the prestigious race in 2017. Oswego native Dan Connors Jr. placed second Sunday followed by Ben Seitz and Barnes, according to results on the track website.
Shullick Jr. and the Osetek Racing Team claimed a $15,000 prize for the feature victory.
Barnes, a Mexico native, entered on the pole after establishing a new Novelis Supermodified track speed record of 15.429 during time trials.
In the preceding 31st annual Bud Light Classic for Small-Block Supermodifieds, Fulton resident Dan Kapuscinski won the 60-lap feature to cap off a banner year.
He won his second straight season points title for the division earlier this summer and claimed a personal record seven feature wins during the regular points slate.
Jeffrey Battle of Westford, Mass., won the fifth annual 50-lap Classic for 350 Supermodifieds to begin the feature action capping off Classic Weekend.
Oswego Speedway will now gear up for the 50th running of Super Dirt Week to begin Oct. 5.
