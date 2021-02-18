Area racing fans will be welcomed back at local tracks after New York State made the announcement on Thursday.
Raceways will be allowed at 33-percent capacity starting on April 9. Can-Am Speedway will welcome back fans next night for the SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified Thunder in 1,000 Islands event.
The LaFargeville-based track went with a pay-per-view model as fans weren’t allowed for most of the season due to coronavirus concerns. The track had one race in July with some fans, but stopped after getting a warning from the state.
Other local tracks like Evans Mills Raceway Park, Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen, Oswego Speedway and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne were dark and opted to not run a 2020 schedule.
The announcement coincides with the state allowing 10-percent capacity for indoor sporting events starting on Feb. 23.
