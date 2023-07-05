If Tyler Stevenson didn’t already know the sport of auto racing is filled with highs and lows, he does now. He experienced both within a 48-hour period last week.
Stevenson, a former South Jefferson High School athlete, celebrated his victory in the sportsman class of the Pabst Shootout on June 28 at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. Two days later, in his first career race at Mohawk International Speedway in Hogansburg, Stevenson’s car was totaled in a spectacular wreck at the track.
Stevenson emerged from his destroyed car without injury, his father, Jeff, said on Facebook. The track reported in its weekly release that all drivers involved in the crash were unharmed.
Stevenson was competing at Mohawk in the 35-lap Twin Leaf Sportsman Series on Friday. On lap 8, the yellow flag was displayed for Billy Cook who was stopped on the track. On the restart, Stevenson was sent into the wall on the backstretch, his father said, and the track reported that Stevenson’s car sailed into the air and went into a barrel roll, bringing out the red flag.
Stevenson, who won a race last year at Can-Am with a broken hand, took the 30-lap DIRTCar Sportsman race in the Shootout at Can-Am, topping 30 other drivers.
Stevenson grabbed the lead from early race leader Kyle Devendorf on lap 14. The two racers then traded leads until Stevenson passed Devendorf on the final restart to capture his first career series win.
Joe Papin followed his first career victory by capturing the debut Rocket 76er Sportsman Modified race during Evans Mills Raceway Park’s Independence Day races Saturday in Evans Mills.
Papin moved near the front of the field along with Andre Roggie and Bryce Bailey. A late caution reset the field on lap 73, which set up Papin’s charge off the restart that clinched back-to-back weekend victories for the driver.
Roggie finished second and Bailey third. Kreig Heroth and Jeff Pringle took fourth and fifth, respectively.
In other races, Rylee Gill claimed the pro late models race, followed by Chuck Meyer, Tyler Papin, James Kiah and Ray Bancroft.
In the thunderstocks, Mike Greenfield gained his second feature win of the season. David Paige was second, and Michael Marcinko, Ryan Wurtz and Angela Pettinelli followed third through fifth.
In the sports compact feature, Jock Symonds held off Chuck Powelczyk for the win. Justin Coachman placed third with Billy Matteson and Sam Curcie fourth and fifth, respectively.
Chris Malbeuf won the INEX Legends feature for the fourth time this season. Kyle Hart placed second, Camdin Cook third, Brayton Malbeuf fourth and Evan Thomas fifth.
