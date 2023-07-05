Stevenson walks away from big wreck

Tyler Stevenson. Facebook photo

If Tyler Stevenson didn’t already know the sport of auto racing is filled with highs and lows, he does now. He experienced both within a 48-hour period last week.

Stevenson, a former South Jefferson High School athlete, celebrated his victory in the sportsman class of the Pabst Shootout on June 28 at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. Two days later, in his first career race at Mohawk International Speedway in Hogansburg, Stevenson’s car was totaled in a spectacular wreck at the track.

