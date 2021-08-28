LAFARGEVILLE — Jeff Sykes held off a talented field to earn his first 358-modified feature win in the 25-lap event Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Sykes led all 25 laps, but fended off a late charge from Edwards native and current division points leader Tim Fuller. Nick Webb, Billy Dunn of Watertown and Theresa’s Lance Willix rounded out the top five.
Mike Fowler’s last-lap pass helped him win the 20-lap Brandon Hagan Memorial DIRTcar Sportsman race. Fowler slipped past Ryan Shanahan to grab the victory.
Other winners were Burton Ward (pro stock), Tony Frezzo (thunder stock) and Paul DeRuyter (limited sportsman).
MCCREADIE WINS AT PORT ROYAL
Watertown native Tim McCreadie passed Jonathan Davenport on the second lap and led the rest of the 40-lap feature to win the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at Port Royal Speedway at Port Royal, Pa.
McCreadie got his fourth win of the season on the circuit as he continues to lead the points standings. He leads Davenport 5,145 to 4,935 in the standings.
Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb, Shane Clanton and Hudson O’Neal finished out the top five.
