AKWESASNE — Hogansburg native Carey Terrance earned his second straight 30-lap 358-modified victory Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Terrance took advantage of engine problems from Hannawa Falls’ Michael Maresca, who led the race most of the way before his car trouble. Maresca finished in 11th spot.
Gary Sharlow (bandit) and Cameron Reif (novice sportsman) earned their second straight victories in their respective classes.
Thomas Cook placed first in the DIRTcar Sportsman division race.
CAN-AM POSTPONED
Afternoon rain forced Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville to call off its Friday night action.
Racing was slated to be in all six divisions, but steady showers forced track officials to call off racing.
Tickets purchased for Friday’s show will be honored for this Friday’s show that begins at 7 p.m.
MCCREADIE NINTH IN W.VIRGINIA
Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished ninth in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Friday night at West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, W.Va.
McCreadie, the defending series champion, sits in second in the series points standings behind Brandon Sheppard.
Devin Moran passed Jonathan Davenport on lap 24 to get the victory.
