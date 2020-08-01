LAFARGEVILLE — Theresa native Lance Willix picked up his first victory of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Willix passed Lucas Fuller and Bob Henry Jr. early in the race and held off Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca to get the win. Maresca applied constant pressure, but couldn’t get by Willix to finish in second position. Fuller was third, Tim Sears Jr. placed fourth and Henry held on for fifth place.
Kevin Root and Chris Mackey each took home victories in the twin 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman division races. Sid Harmer Jr. got the win in the 20-lap pro stock feature, and Justin Pope won the 15-lap thunder stock division race.
Mike Mullen won the mod lite race while Chris Bonoski earned the victory in the limited sportsman class.
MOHAWK CANCELS SEASON
Mohawk International Raceway in Hogansburg officially called off their regular season, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, in an announcement made on Thursday.
The track said the cancellation includes the SuperDIRTcar Series event that was scheduled for Sept. 14. The dirt circuit added that the closure of the Canadian border also played a factor in the track’s decision.
Mohawk said they would try to hold a few events so that local teams surrounding Akwesasne are able to get in a few races in the late summer and fall months. They said they would work with tribal officials to make an event as safe as possible and that follows health and safety guidelines.
