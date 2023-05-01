LAFARGEVILLE — Theresa native Lance Willix passed Watertown native Billy Dunn with three laps to go to win the 25-lap 358-modified, season-opening feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Willix opening in traffic in turn three and got the lead. He withstood a late surge from Dunn for his second career victory at the track and first since July 31, 2020. Dunn, Edwards native and defending track champion Tim Fuller, Watertown native Taylor Caprara and Ryan Arbuthnot rounded out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.