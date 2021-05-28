OSWEGO — Tyler Thompson’s long-awaited opportunity for a repeat bid of his milestone victory in the Oswego Speedway International Classic has finally arrived.
The 19-year-old Fulton native is among the field of top contenders for the 64th running of the International Classic main event slated for Saturday night, which will cap off the first of two Classic Weekends at Oswego Speedway this year to account for the full cancelation of the 2020 season.
Thompson, at age 17, became the youngest to win the 200-lap Novelis Supermodifieds feature that headlines the annual Classic Weekend the last time it was held in September 2019.
“We don’t really have any goals or anything, we’re just going to go out and try to do what we did (in 2019) again,” Thompson said. “Anything can happen, it’s a long race and there are so many guys out there who have been doing this a lot longer than me, but as long as I can run like I did last race and in the last Classic, I think we’ll have a good shot.”
Thompson posted a second-place finish on May 15 in his only feature appearance among two points races held at Oswego thus far.
He was passed by new Jason Simmons Racing teammate, Max McLaughlin, after Thompson ran out of fuel approaching the finish line. McLaughlin claimed his first Oswego Speedway win by 0.159 seconds, according to results on the Oswego Speedway website.
McLaughlin is not expected to compete this weekend due to a previous commitment with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour booked prior to signing with Simmons.
“It was amazing to get back out there with all my friends, at the start it was a little iffy because I hadn’t been in the car for so long and I didn’t know how it was going to be, but it was kind of like riding a bike again,” Thompson said of his return performance.
“I really love Max, he’s a great kid and he’s really funny, and just to race with a guy like him who was in the (Three-quarter midgets), ARCA, he has all these different rides going on, it really is cool,” Thompson added of his rookie teammate. “He did get me last week, but I was happy to see him win for his first time and he ran a really good race.”
Thompson did not advance past the heat due to mechanical issues in the May 8 season opener, which was his first race at Oswego since the historic victory in the 2019 International Classic.
He led for 187 of the 200 laps after starting fifth and making a move to the front early with his crew fearing the threat of impending rain. The potential weather hazards held off through the finish as Thompson clung to first place.
“At the white flag I was like: ‘Am I really going to do this right now,’” Thompson said. “And then sure enough, we got it done.”
Thompson is now chasing his second Classic victory to join even more rarified air. In the 63-year history of the race, only 11 drivers have won multiple times. He is vying to be the first repeat winner since Otto Sitterly pulled off the feat in 2011-12.
Sitterly is also among the expected favorites entering Saturday night’s feature and is a five-time winner, most recently in 2018. He enters one win shy of tying Nolan Swift, Bentley Warren, and Greg Furlong for the International Classic record of six titles, according to records at oswegospeedway.com.
Three-time winner Joe Gosek is also expected to compete, aiming to build on his Classic-record career point total of 3,229, while 2017 Classic winner and current Novelis Supermodifieds season points leader, Dave Shullick Jr., should also be firmly in the mix.
“There is a lot of strategy, it’s such a demanding race on the car and the driver, everything has to go perfect to go how it did for us, and somehow it all did last time,” Simmons said.
Thompson remained active in a variety of venues after capturing the 2019 Classic title, racing sprint cars, TQ-Midgets, and DIRT modifieds en route to being awarded the “John Blewett III Young Guns Award,” by the Eastern Motorsports Press Association in January 2020.
The rising area star has credited the confidence he drives with due to the long hours logged in the shop by his surrounding team led by his dad and car owner, Simmons, and their crew chief, David O’Connor.
Thompson plans to race full-time at Oswego Speedway this summer.
“I’m really confident in the crew and our cars, and Tyler is really on his game right now, he’s more determined than last time, I’m sure,” Simmons said. “He’s in the zone, he’s focused, and he’s hungry for a win, especially after last week. There has been a really good energy around our shop.”
The 64th Classic Weekend opened with practice sessions for all classes Thursday.
Time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and J&S Paving 350 Supermodified features are slated for Friday afternoon, while the 50-lap Sunoco New York Super Stocks and 20-lap NYS Compact Championship features will follow on Friday night.
Classic Saturday will consist of three features. The third annual J&S Paving 350 Winged Classic feature (40 laps) is slated for 3:15 p.m., the 29th Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic (50/75 laps) will follow, and the 64th running of the 200-lap Novelis Supermodified International Classic is scheduled to begin around 7 Saturday night.
