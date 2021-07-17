LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Ryan Bartlett took advantage of an early caution to win his first 25-lap 358-modified feature of the season Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Bartlett passed Dylan Zacharias on the subsequent restart and never gave up the lead the rest of the way. Watertown’s Billy Dunn, Edwards native Tim Fuller, Mike Maresca of Hannawa Falls and Zacharias rounded out the top five.
Last year’s track champion Tyler Corcoran took the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, and Owen Nier got the win in the limited sportsman event.
Heuvelton’s Tyler Bushey (pro stock) and Tony Fezzo (thunder stock) were repeat winners from last week.
THOMPSON WINS AT MOHAWK
Rickey Thompson took the lead on lap 4 restart to win the 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Thompson pulled away on another restart 10 laps later to get his first feature win of the season.
Other winners were Frances White (bandit), Tristan Dibble (mod lite) and Blayden Arquette (novice sportsman).
