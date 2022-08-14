LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Taylor Caprara earned his first win of the season in the 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Caprara passed Jack Meeks with two laps to go to get the victory. Meeks, Theresa’s Lance Willix, Watertown’s Billy Dunn and Preston Forbes rounded out the top five.
Tyler Stevenson gained his third win of the season in the sportsman feature while Bruno Richard won the pro stock event.
Other winners were Owen Nier (limited sportsman), Jock Symonds (thunder car) and Logan Crisafulli (602 crate sprint).
BANCROFT WINS AT EVANS MILLS
Dylan Bancroft recorded the win in the 35-lap sportsman modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
It was the second win of the season for Bancroft in the division.
David Liscum (thunder stock), Kyle Hart (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model) and Jock Symonds (sport compact) were also winners.
GAUVREAU WINs MOHAWK race
Cedric Gauvreau passed Shane Pecore with three laps to go to win the 40-lap sportsman feature Thursday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne.
Gauvreau held off Pecore to secure the victory. Pecore, Thomas Cook, Jessica Power and Gabriel Cyr rounded out the top five.
Francis White (4-cylinders), Bruno Richards and Dillon Cole (novice sportsman) also placed first in their divisions.
MCCREADIE SEVENTH AT NORTH/SOUTH 100
Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished seventh in the North/South 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Saturday night at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky.
McCreadie started 20th but secured another top-10 showing to maintain first in his title defense,
Jonathan Davenport won his second career North/South 100 race.
