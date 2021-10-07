Local auto racing
OSWEGO — Watertown native Billy Dunn won the pole position Thursday for the upcoming Salute to the Troops 150 slated for Saturday at Oswego Speedway, the main feature for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Division at Super DIRT Week.
Dunn broke the track record for the division at Oswego during the afternoon time trials, clocking in with the fastest lap of 20.688 seconds.
Dunn is one of six drivers that locked himself into the feature and was joined by Mat Williamson, Tim Sears Jr., Stewart Friesen, Billy Decker and Rob Bellinger.
Australian native Peter Britten garnered the pole for Sunday’s annual Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for the big-block Super DIRT Series Modified Division that will cap off the annual weeklong event.
Britten gained automatic entry into the race due to his qualifying time posted Thursday along with Jimmy Phelps, Max McClaughlin, Larry Wight, Friesen and Pat Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.