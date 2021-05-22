LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Billy Dunn led most of the way as he picked up his first 25-lap 358-modified feature victory Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Dunn took command after the second restart of the race to get the win. Edwards native Tim Fuller was second while Tyler Meeks, Preston Forbes and Dylan Zacharias rounded out the top five.
Tyler Corcoran, last year’s track champion, returned to victory lane in the sportsman division while Burton Ward won the pro stock feature. Other winners were Steve Smith (thunder stock) and Paul DeRuyter (limited sportsman).
MCCREADIE FOURTH IN IOWA
Watertown native Tim McCreadie salvaged a fourth-place finish in the Truck Country 50 Lucas Oil Dirt Race on Friday night at 300 Raceway in Farely, Iowa.
McCreadie was forced to pit several times after receiving front-end damage early in the race, but was able to earn a top-five showing.
Mike Marlar picked up the victory while Tyler Erb placed second.
McCreadie currently leads the series in points over runner-up Hudson O’Neal, 2,480 to 2,415. Saturday night’s race at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, was postponed due to rain and will be rescheduled at a later date.
