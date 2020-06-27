MALTA — Watertown native Billy Dunn took eighth place in the 35-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Albany-Saratoga Raceway.
Mat Williamson picked up the win after Kenny Tremont had car trouble after encountering lapped traffic on lap 28. Williamson got out to a fast start on the restart and never relinquished the lead. Keith Flach, Stewart Friesen, Matt DeLorenzo and Anthony Perrego rounded out the top five.
Dunn’s home track of Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville did not have a normal Friday card because of high school graduations.
Can-Am will host its annual Pabst Shootout with the Empire Super Sprints on Wednesday. The track is hoping to allow fans into the facility for the race, but a decision won’t come until Monday afternoon, the track said.
MCCREADIE PLACES 18TH
Tim McCreadie of Watertown finished 18th in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn.
McCreadie still sits second in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens by 280 points. He is ahead of third-place Jonathan Davenport by 25 points.
Owens went wire-to-wire to pick up his fourth win of the season and 68th career victory in the series.
