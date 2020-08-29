LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Billy Dunn dominated the field to earn his second win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
It was his first win at the track since July 28th. Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca was second and last week’s winner, Tim Fuller of Edwards, placed third. Theresa’s Lance Willix took fourth and Plesis native Jackson Gill rounded out the top five.
Kevin Root was a winner once again in one of the twin 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman division races, along with Zachary Payne. Mike White won the 20-lap pro stock division feature.
Josh Verne claimed the victory in the 15-lap thunder stock race and Rick Demo won the 15-lap mod lite feature. Kyle Devendorf got first place in the 15-lap limited sportsman division race.
MCCREADIE RAINED OUT
Rain called off racing on night two of the three-night stay of the Lucas Oil Dirt Series at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.
McCreadie has won three of his last five starts on the series, including a win in the 30-lap feature on Thursday night.
The Watertown native is in second place in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tenn. Owens leads McCreadie by 555 points in the latest standings, 6.480 to 5,925.
