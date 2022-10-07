OSWEGO — Watertown native and 2013 Super Dirt Week champion Billy Dunn finished third in the special 25-lap big-block modified Race of Champions Thursday night at Oswego Speedway.
The race contained 13 former winners to mark the 50th anniversary of Super Dirt Week. Stewart Friesen, the last winner at the Syracuse Moody Mile in 2015, took the victory.
Two-time Super Dirt Week champion Matt Sheppard placed second. Dunn said he was happy with his finish despite not running much big-block this season.
“We haven’t done a whole lot of big block racing lately,” Dunn said. “We were really comfortable. I was really surprised at our time trial lap. We really didn’t have enough to hang with Matt and Stew [Friesen], but it was a really good run.”
Two-time defending Super DIRT Week champion Mat Williamson finished fourth and Larry Wight placed fifth. Edwards native and 2004 champion Tim Fuller placed sixth.
Events will continue throughout the weekend, with the Billy Whitaker Cars 200 wrapping up Super Dirt Week with a Sunday race.
