BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished eighth in the 40-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at Brownstown Speedway.
McCreadie sits second in the series points standings behind Jimmy Owens and holds a 225-point advantage over third-place Jonathan Davenport.
Josh Richards, the 2017 series champion, passed Ricky Thornton Jr. on lap 14 and led the rest of the way to get the victory. It was the third win of the season for Richards and 31st of his career on the circuit.
