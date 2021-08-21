LOCUST GROVE, Ark. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie grabbed another second-place finish in the 30-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at Batesville Motor Speedway.
He started the event in fifth spot, but worked his way to challenge eventual race-winner and defending series champion Jimmy Owens, who led all 30 laps. Nick Hoffman, Brandon Overton and Ricky Thornton Jr. rounded out the top five.
McCreadie leads the series points standings with 4,240 points over Jonathan Davenport, who has 4,075.
n Both Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville and Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne took scheduled weekends off. Both tracks will be back in action next week with regular 7:30 p.m. Friday racing cards.
