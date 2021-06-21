Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Tommy Wickham held off Antwerp native Jeff Cook on the last lap to win the Empire Super Sprints feature as part of the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Wickham passed Cook on the 24th lap of the 25-lap feature. Kelly Hebing, Danny Varin and Matt Tanner finished in the top five. Port Leyden’s Dylan Swiernik was eighth.
Other winners were Tyler Christman (INEX Legends), Mark Barker (pro late model), Mike Ramos (modified), Trever Halladay (sport compact) and Kevin Greenfield (thunder stock).
n Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed eighth at Friday’s 50-lap Clash at the Mag Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt race at Magnolia Speedway in Columbus, Miss. Jonathan Davenport led all 50 laps to win.
