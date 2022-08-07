EVANS MILLS — Watertown Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman earned his third victory of the season of the combined 15-lap sports compact/thunder stock race Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Coachman took the win in the sports compact division. Joe Orvis earned the victory among thunder stock racers.
Bryan Sherwood earned his third win of the season in the modified division, while Chuck Meyer won the pro late model feature.
FULLER WINS AGAIN AT CAN-AM
Edwards native Tim Fuller tightened his grip on another track championship with his fifth win of the season in Friday’s 25-lap 358-modified feature at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
Fuller passed Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie on lap 13 and led the rest of the way. McCreadie, Theresa’s Lance Willix, Tyler Meeks and Watertown’s Taylor Caprara rounded out the top five.
LaFargeville’s Gavin Eisele won the sportsman feature, while Jason Riddell won the special Eastern Ontario Vintage Stock Car Club race.
Other winners were Justin Pope (thunder car), Tucker Donath (602 panther crate sprint) and Joe Trichilo (limited sportsman).
RAABE TAKES MOHAWK FEATURE
Chris Raabe passed Justin Stone on lap 14 to win the 30-lap 358-modified feature Friday at Mohawk International Raceway at Akwesasne.
It’s the first win for Raabe since the May 14 season opener.
Shane Pecore (sportsman), Zach Daniels (pro stock), Nicholas Harnden (4-cylinder), Tristan Dibble (mod lite) and Pryor Stacey (novice sportsman) were also winners.
