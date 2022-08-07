McCreadie second in Silver Dollar event

EVANS MILLS — Watertown Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman earned his third victory of the season of the combined 15-lap sports compact/thunder stock race Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Coachman took the win in the sports compact division. Joe Orvis earned the victory among thunder stock racers.

