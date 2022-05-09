Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Justin Coachman can’t stop winning.
The Watertown Wolves defenseman captured the sports compact portion of the 20-lap combined race with the thunderstock division Saturday at Evans Mills Raceway Park. The Rochester native helped the Wolves win the Federal Prospects Hockey League title May 2. Joe Orvis took the thunderstock division. Other winners were Trevor Catalano (modified), Coleby Felber (legends) and Michael Muldoon (SMAC series).
n Watertown’s Billy Dunn passed Edwards’ Tim Fuller on the 12th lap to take the 25-lap 358-modified season-opening feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
Dunn escaped an early-race crash to earn the division win. Fuller, Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie, Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance and Theresa’s Lance Willix rounded out the top five.
Tyler Corcoran (Sportsman), Bruno Richard (pro stock), Jonah Mutton (602 crate sprint), Joe Orvis (thunderstock) and Owen Nier (limited sportsman) were other winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.