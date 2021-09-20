Local auto racing
EVANS MILLS — Watertown Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman earned his first career racing victory in the 20-lap sports compact/thunder stock feature as part of the John Burr Classic on Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Coachman led all 20 laps for the win on the season’s last night. Justin Burns finished as the top thunder stock in the combined race.
Kraig Heroth took the 75-lap sportsman feature while Garrett Zacharias won the New York Super Stock race. Dan Kapuscinski (Oswego small-block super modified), Josh Verne Jr. (pro late model) and Chris Malbeuf (legends) were also winners.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished second at Saturday’s 100-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Nationals race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. McCreadie battled, but eventual race winner Mike Marlar took the lead for good with 10 laps left. However, McCreadie leads the points standings over runner-up Hudson O’Neal, 5,675 to 5,365.
n Edwards native Tim Fuller got fifth place in the 100-lap Gerald Haers Memorial SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series race Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. Matt Sheppard collected the win while Billy Decker was runner up. Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie placed 16th and Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump was 24th.
